Raymond J. Hengel, 87, of Sleepy Eye, died on Aug. 3, 2019, at Divine Providence Community Home. Graveside Service will be held at St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery, on Friday, Aug. 16, at 11 a.m. The clergy will be Father Andy Michels. Interment will be at St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery in Sleepy Eye. Military Rites by the Sleepy Eye Honor Guard. Reception to follow at the Sleepy Eye Community Center. Arrangements are with Sturm Funeral Home in Sleepy Eye. On line condolences may be left for the family at www.sturmfh.com.
Raymond J. Hengel, 87 was born Jan. 23, 1932 in Wanda, MN to George and Anna (Schroeder) Hengel. He married Simone Weicherding on Jan. 28, 1961. He left school after 8th grade to work on the family farm. In 1952, he joined the Navy, after his return he worked at Del Monte as a boiler operator for 35 years. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, fixing bikes, playing horseshoes, feeding and watching the birds. He was a man of many talents.
He is survived by his children: Debbie (Toby) Neid, Brenda (Guy) Plotz, Dave (Amy) Hengel; grandchildren: Rachel Plotz, Jacob (Amanda) Plotz, Alyssa Hengel, Sarah Hengel (Cesar Martinez), Crystal (Francios) Uys and Heather Neid (Justin Mitchell); great Grandchildren: Ian, Landon and Kenley Plotz, CJ, Abriana and Adriel Martinez, Lilyanna and Liam Uys, and Brantley Mitchell; brother in Law, Gary Weicherding and Special niece Joan Grausam. He was preceded in death by his parents: George and Anna; wife, Simone; brothers: Christy and Jerome Hengel; sisters, Agnes Grausam, Isabel Hoffman, Mary Ann Kotten; Brothers in Law, Tom Hoffman and Mike Grausam.
Published in Sleepy Eye Herald Dispatch from Aug. 13 to Aug. 17, 2019