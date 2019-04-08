Home

Grandstrand Funeral Home
11900 Lake Lane North
Lindstrom, MN 55045
651-257-4000
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 12, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Grandstrand Funeral Home
11900 Lake Lane North
Lindstrom, MN 55045
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Trinity Lutheran Church
Lindstrom, MN
Funeral service
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Trinity Lutheran Church
Lindstrom, MN
Richard Gene Rolland


Richard Gene Rolland Obituary
Richard Gene Rolland, 76 of Lindstrom, died Wednesday, April 3, 2019, surrounded by his family at home. Funeral Service will be 11 a.m., Saturday, April 13, 2019, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Lindstrom. Visitation will be 4 to 7 p.m. on Friday at Grandstrand Funeral Home in Lindstrom, and 9 to 11 a.m. at the church on Saturday. Interment will be at Hillside Cemetery in Center City.
Richard was born January 6, 1943, in Marshall, to Manley and Vivian (Johnson) Rolland. He was a graduate of Milroy High School and attended masonry trade school in St. Cloud. Richard served in the U.S. Army National Guard for many years. He was united in marriage to Ardace Hansen on April 1, 1967, in Lucan. Richard was a union brick layer and had his own company, Rolland Construction for 23 years. He served on the board of directors for the Madelia Nursing Home for 11 years, was a deacon at Our Savior's Lutheran Church in New Ulm, and was a member of the Milroy American Legion. Richard was currently a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Lindstrom, where he was active with the Spit & Shine Group. He enjoyed golfing, played basketball in his younger years, and played softball in New Ulm for 20 years. Richard was an amazing husband, father, and grandfather who will be dearly missed.
He is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Ardace; daughters: Shelly Rolland and Cindy Rolland; grandson, Tyree Gene Rolland; daughter, Sheila; brothers: Doug (Gail) and Dale (Bette) Rolland; also many nieces and nephew. Richard was preceded in death by his parents, Manley and Vivian; brothers: David, Robert (Rich's twin), Terry, and Larry.
Published in Sleepy Eye Herald Dispatch from Apr. 8 to Apr. 11, 2019
