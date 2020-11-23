Richard Charles 'Pete' Petermann of Evan passed away at his home on November 20, 2020. A celebration of life will be held at a later date in the summer of 2021. Condolences may be left at www.sturmfh.com.
Funeral arrangements are with the Sturm Funeral Home in Sleepy Eye.
He was born on March 12, 1946 in Sleepy Eye to Gilbert and Anna (Paulsen) Petermann. He grew up on the family farm east of Sleepy Eye and graduated from Sleepy Eye Public High School. He was married for 17 years to Janet (Hansen) Petermann and they had three children. As a young man, Pete worked at a dairy, a meat market, two turkey farms, and Skyline mobile home factory in New Ulm before buying and operating "Pete's Meats" in Sleepy Eye for about 10 years. He then worked for Mathiowetz Construction as a truck driver until he retired. Pete was an amazing gardener who had success growing whatever he planted. He was a conservationist who planted many trees and took pride in caring for his yard. He enjoyed making and smoking
sausage and other types of meat and fish and tinkering in his garage. He was an avid gun collector and spent much time hunting and fishing at his "Ponderosa" along the Minnesota River. He loved to talk about all his hobbies and adventures and shoot the breeze with his buddies over a few beers.
He is survived by his three children, Mary (Gary) Steffl of Stillwater, James (Virginia) of Canberra, Australia, and Carl (Davina), stationed at Ramstein Air Base in Germany; brother John 'Jack' Petermann of Sleepy Eye and sister Karen Beltz of Sleepy Eye; five grandchildren: Megan, Zachary and Madeline Steffl, Emma Petermann and Kathryn McLemore, and one great-granddaughter, Scarlett McLemore. He will be missed dearly by his most beloved and spoiled dog, Premo. He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Kala Hannay.