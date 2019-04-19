|
Rick L. Tessmer, 60, of Cobden, died on Tuesday, April 16, 2019, at his home. Visitation will be on Monday from 9 to 11 a.m., at Sturm Funeral Home, Sleepy Eye. Memorial Service will be held at the Sturm Funeral Home, Sleepy Eye Chapel, on Monday, April 22, at 11 am. The clergy will be Pastor Chris Cordes. Interment will be at Home Cemetery in Sleepy Eye. Reception will follow at the Servicemen's Club. Arrangements are with Sturm Funeral Home in Sleepy Eye. On line condolences may be left for the family at www.sturmfh.com.
Ricky Lynn Tessmer was born on Oct. 8th, 1958 in Sleepy Eye, to Byron A. and Lois I. (Moeller) Tessmer. He grew up in Cobden working in several places including, Fred's Construction, Tessmer Livestock, Cobden Grain & Feed, Triple H Construction and worked as a farm hand for Dave Anderson. Ricky enjoyed coffee in the morning with his mom, cooking, spending time with family and friends, hunting, tinkering with old machinery and taking a relaxing drive to look things over.
He is survived by his mother, Lois Tessmer of Cobden; sisters: Tammy Tessmer of Sleepy Eye, Rhonda Groebner of Cobden, Dawn (Randy) Hagert of Cobden; nephew, Colin (Rebecca) Hagert of Fairmont and numerous relatives and friends that will miss him. He was preceded in death by his father, Byron, grandparents, Walter and Gladys Tessmer and Hans and Olga Moeller.
Published in Sleepy Eye Herald Dispatch from Apr. 19 to Apr. 22, 2019