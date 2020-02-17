|
Rita F. Windschitl, 90, of Comfrey, died peacefully surrounded by her children, on Feb.13, 2020 at Divine Providence Community Home in Sleepy Eye. Visitation will be on Monday from 5 to 8 p.m., at Sturm Funeral Home, Springfield and will continue on Tuesday from 9:30 until 10:30 a.m., at the church. There will be a Christian Mothers Rosary at 4:45 p.m., and a Parish Prayer Service at 8 p.m., both at the funeral home in Springfield. Funeral Service will be held at the Church ofJapanese Martyrs, Leavenworth, on Tuesday, Feb.18, at 10:30 a.m. The clergy will be Father Andy Michels. Interment will be at Japanese Martyrs Catholic Cemetery in Leavenworth. Arrangements are with Sturm Funeral Home in Springfield. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.sturmfh.com.
Rita Francis (Callanan) Windschitl was born on May 9, 1929 in Springfield, to Edward H. and Rose (Kriesel) Callanan. She attended St. Raphael's School in Springfield and graduated from Springfield Public School. She attended Mankato State Teachers College. Rita was united in marriage to Jerome Windschitl on July 14, 1956 at St. Raphael's Catholic Church in Springfield. Over the years, she worked at Steelers Bakery, Springfield Telephone Office and a teacher's aide at Japanese Martyrs Catholic School in Leavenworth. Rita was a member of the Church of the Japanese Martyrs where she had been a choir member, Christian Mother, taught religious education and was a recipient of the Bishop's Medal for the New Ulm Diocese. She enjoyed knitting, baking and spending time with her family. Her Catholic faith was always very important to Rita and her love of family was an example for all.
Rita is survived by her children: Joseph (Debra A.) Windschitl of Sleepy Eye, Patrick (Colleen) Windschitl of Springfield, Michael (Debra K.) Windschitl of Comfrey, Roseanne (John) Kaseforth of Springfield; grandchildren: Katie (Mark) Lax, Cassandra (Emmanuel) Saye, Allison (Josh) Nachreiner, Tom Windschitl, Shelby Windschitl, Johnny Kaseforth, Luke Windschitl, Joe Kaseforth; seven great-grandchildren; sister, Alice Miller of St. Paul; sister-in-law, Evelyn Eischen of Comfrey and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Jerome; granddaughter, Abby Windschitl; siblings: Mary Zschetzsche, Ben Callanan, Agnes Bergee, Ruth Callanan in infancy, Edward Callanan and many brothers and sisters-in-law.
Published in Sleepy Eye Herald Dispatch from Feb. 17 to Feb. 19, 2020