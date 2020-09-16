1/1
Rita Sabatino
Rita M. Sabatino, 88, of Sleepy Eye passed away peacefully on Thursday, September 10, 2020 at the Divine Providence Community Home in Sleepy Eye. Mass of Christian Burial was Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the Cathedral of the Holy Trinity in New Ulm with Monsignor John Richter celebrating the Mass. Private family burial will be at a later date in the New Ulm Catholic Cemetery. To sign the guestbook or to leave an online condolence for her family, visit www.mvfh.org.
Rita Marie Stadick was born on March 1, 1932 in New Ulm to Hugo and Elsie (Schaeffler) Stadick. She graduated from St. Mary's Catholic High School in Sleepy Eye in 1950 and received her degree in nursing from St. Anne's Nursing School in Chicago. Rita enjoyed reading, genealogy, and watching the Minnesota Vikings and Twins. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to NUACS or the German Bohemian Museum.
Rita is survived by her children, MaryKay Copp of Chanhassen, Barbara (Armin) Kronback of Ceylon, Mark (Dawn) Sabatino of Sleepy Eye, and Paul (Renae) Sabatino of New Ulm; grandchildren, Sadie (Shane) Brown, Joshua (Ashton) Sabatino, Kelsey (Cory) Kober, Brady (Sharese) Sabatino, and AJ Kronback; great-grandchildren, Ava and Myla Sabatino, Lucia and James Kober, and baby Sabatino due in November; and nieces, Ann (Scott) Thorson and Mary (Jeff) Smith. She was preceded in death by her parents; and her brothers, Charles and Paul Stadick; and many aunts and uncles.

Published in Sleepy Eye Herald Dispatch from Sep. 16 to Sep. 23, 2020.
