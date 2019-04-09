|
Robert (Bob) Arlen Chute, 62, passed away on April 3, 2019, at his home in Darfur. The "Celebration of Bob's Life" will be held Sunday, April 14, at the VFW in St. James from 1 to 5 p.m. Those who so desire may send memorials in memory of Bob to: The Robert Chute Family, PO Box 227, Darfur, MN 56022.
Bob was born January 25, 1957, in Madelia. He was the son of Dale Arlen Chute Sr. and June Marie Ellanson/Chute. Bob was baptized in 1969 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Sleepy Eye. He attended Sleepy Eye Public School. He worked at Stimpert Enterprises Inc. in Sleepy Eye for 33 years as a lead lineman. Bob enjoyed the outdoors, hunting, fishing, gardening, looking for asparagus and morel mushrooms, music, old cars, watching westerns on TV, and spending time with family and friends. Bob will be forever remembered by his carefree spirit, and happy-go-lucky personality. Bob was a very humble man.
He is survived by his mother, June Morgan; siblings: Deb Chute, Teresa Eagle, Brenda Schultz, Julie Chute, Dale Chute Jr., Randy Chute and Tina Brumley; numerous nieces and nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and dear friends. He was proceeded in death by his father Dale Arlen Chute.
Published in Sleepy Eye Herald Dispatch from Apr. 9 to Apr. 14, 2019