Sturm Funeral Homes - Sleepy Eye
301 3rd Avenue S.W.
Sleepy Eye, MN 56085
(507) 794-5221
Robert J. Ibberson, 81, of Sleepy Eye, died on Sept. 30, 2019, at Sleepy Eye Medical Center. Visitation will be on Saturday, Oct. 5, from 2 to 4 p.m., at Sturm Funeral Home, Sleepy Eye. Service will be held at Sturm Funeral Home, Sleepy Eye Chapel, on Saturday, Oct. 5, at 4 p.m. Interment will be at Home Cemetery in Sleepy Eye. Reception to follow at the Sleepy Eye Golf Club. Arrangements are with Sturm Funeral Home in Sleepy Eye. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.sturmfh.com. A complete notice will follow.
Published in Sleepy Eye Herald Dispatch from Oct. 1 to Oct. 5, 2019
