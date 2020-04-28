|
|
Robert J. (Bob) Johnson "Onions" was born June 19, 1936, to Lawrence Johnson and Cecilia Fromm Johnson at the University of Minnesota. Bob has always had a fondness for the U of M. Bob grew up in Sleepy Eye, and is the oldest of eight children. Bob attended both St. Mary's Catholic Elementary and High School. While there, he played football, basketball, and baseball. He was an All-Conference football player. After graduation, he served five years in the United States Navy on the USS Franklin D. Roosevelt and toured the Mediterranean and traveled to Lourdes, Rome, Naples, Greece, Spain, and Portugal. Upon discharge, Bob worked for Linde (makers of oxygen and nitrogen) for 33 years. After retiring, he worked for Minnesota Valley Engineering for 11 years. Bob, an avid baseball fan, worked for the Minnesota Twins as an usher for five years, and always commented it was the best job he ever had.
Bob is survived by his wife, Janice (Stowell) and have been married for 56 years. Together they raised three children: Thomas (Carrie) Johnson, Mark (Lisa) Johnson, and Amy (Brian) Husebye. He is also survived by four grandchildren: Andrew, Brittany, Rebekah, and Carly and also by his brothers and sister.
A private family service was held on April 30, 2020. A celebration of life will be held later in the year. Donations are encouraged to the Parkinson's Foundation Minnesota or the Minnesota Chapter of the . The Starkson Family Life Celebration Chapel is serving the family. To view the funeral and the memorial video visit hastingsmnfuneral.com.
Published in Sleepy Eye Herald Dispatch from Apr. 28 to May 5, 2020