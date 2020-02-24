Home

Robert John "Bob" Mickelson

Robert Mickelson, 73, of Sleepy Eye, died on Feb. 21, 2020, at Divine Providence Community Home in Sleepy Eye. Visitation will be on Wednesday from 4 to 8 p.m., at Sturm Funeral Home, Sleepy Eye and will continue on Thursday from 10 until 11 a.m., at the church. A Celebration of Life will be held at the Church of the Japanese Martyrs, Leavenworth, on Thursday, Feb. 27, at 11 a.m. The clergy will be Father Andy Michels. Interment will be at the Japanese Martyrs Catholic Cemetery in Leavenworth at a later date. Arrangements with the Sturm Funeral Home in Sleepy Eye. Condolences may be sent at www.sturmfh.com
Robert "Bob" John Mickelson was born on Feb. 6, 1947 in Sleepy Eye, to Wesley and Beatta (Berberich) Mickelson. He attended school in Sleepy Eye. On Oct. 20, 1969 Bob was united in marriage to Joyce Haala in Searles. "Big Bob", as his friends called him, worked for Mathiowitz Construction 44 years and spent most of those years on Unit #236. He was a lifelong resident of Leavenworth where he played and coached various Leavenworth baseball and softball teams. He was an avid Hamm's Beer memorabilia collector and also a collector of caps. Bob was an avid baseball and softball fan. He loved watching his children and grandchildren playing sports. He enjoyed tractor pulling with his antique Farmall and loved telling jokes and stories. Bob was a very social person and always had his community cooler with him as well as his trusted sidekick, Smokey. Bob was a member of the Leavenworth Church of the Japanese Martyrs, Knights of Columbus, Eagle's Club, Sportsmen's Club and enjoyed playing Santa Claus.
Bob is survived by his wife of 50 years, Joyce; daughter, Kari (Paul) Bloemke; sons: Jeff (Patti) Mickelson, Matt (Kara) Mickelson; grandchildren: Jon and Logan Mickelson, Colin, Courtney and Emily Bloemke, Wesley and Xander Mickelson; siblings, James (Elaine) Mickelson, Elaine Anderson (Harry Schultz), Margie Christiansen (Lloyd Schwartz), Donald (Beverly) Mickelson, Phyllis (Rod) Lepp and Maryann (John) Sandgren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Wesley and Beatta; father and mother-in-law: Wilbert and Angie Haala; infant son, Baby M; brothers-in-law, Verle Johnson, Hump Christiansen, Paul Anderson, Robert Huiras, Wilbert Haala, Jr.; nephews, Lee Haala and Dennis Lang, Jr.
Published in Sleepy Eye Herald Dispatch from Feb. 24 to Feb. 29, 2020
