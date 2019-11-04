Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sturm Funeral Homes - Sleepy Eye
301 3rd Avenue S.W.
Sleepy Eye, MN 56085
(507) 794-5221
Resources
More Obituaries for Roger Sellner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Roger S. Sellner

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Roger S. Sellner Obituary
Roger S. Sellner, 90, of Sleepy Eye, died on Nov. 3, 2019, at Oak Hills Living Center in New Ulm. Visitation will be on Tuesday, Nov. 5, from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m., at Sturm Funeral Home, Sleepy Eye Chapel with a rosary at 7 p.m. The visitation will continue on Wednesday from 7:30 until 10 a.m., at Sturm Funeral Home, Sleepy Eye Chapel. Service will be held at St. Mary's Catholic Church-Sleepy Eye, on Wednesday, Nov. 6, at 10:30 a.m. The clergy will be Msgr. Eugene Lozinski. Interment will be at St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery in Sleepy Eye. Arrangements are with Sturm Funeral Home in Sleepy Eye. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.sturmfh.com.
Published in Sleepy Eye Herald Dispatch on Nov. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Roger's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -