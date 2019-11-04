|
Roger S. Sellner, 90, of Sleepy Eye, died on Nov. 3, 2019, at Oak Hills Living Center in New Ulm. Visitation will be on Tuesday, Nov. 5, from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m., at Sturm Funeral Home, Sleepy Eye Chapel with a rosary at 7 p.m. The visitation will continue on Wednesday from 7:30 until 10 a.m., at Sturm Funeral Home, Sleepy Eye Chapel. Service will be held at St. Mary's Catholic Church-Sleepy Eye, on Wednesday, Nov. 6, at 10:30 a.m. The clergy will be Msgr. Eugene Lozinski. Interment will be at St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery in Sleepy Eye. Arrangements are with Sturm Funeral Home in Sleepy Eye. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.sturmfh.com.
Published in Sleepy Eye Herald Dispatch on Nov. 4, 2019