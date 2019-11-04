Home

Roger Steven Sellner Obituary
Roger Steven Sellner, 90, of Sleepy Eye, passed away peacefully on Nov. 3, 2019, at Oak Hills Living Center in New Ulm. Visitation will be on Tuesday, Nov. 5, from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m., at Sturm Funeral Home, Sleepy Eye with a rosary at 7 p.m. The visitation will continue on Wednesday from 7:30 until 10 a.m., at the funeral home. Funeral Service will be held at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Sleepy Eye, on Wednesday, Nov. 6, at 10:30 a.m. The clergy will be Msgr. Eugene Lozinski. Interment will be at St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery in Sleepy Eye. Arrangements are with Sturm Funeral Home in Sleepy Eye. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.sturmfh.com. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Divine Providence Community Home and Allina Hospice New Ulm.
Roger was born on April 27, 1929 to John F. and Philomena (Heller) Sellner in Sleepy Eye. He attended St. Mary's School in Sleepy Eye. Roger married Marian J. Klein on Oct. 20, 1953 at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Sleepy Eye. He spent 35 years working at Sanitary Dairy and another 17 years at Divine Providence Community Home and part time for Christensen Farms, all of Sleepy Eye. Roger was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church. Roger enjoyed woodworking, making grandmother clocks, baby cribs, rocking horses and many other projects for friends, family and parish. He also spent his time in the garden raising vegetables for himself and others. Along with the garden came a Concord grape vine for making his homemade wine and jelly. His sauerkraut and dumpling parties were a big hit with several of his friends and relatives.
Roger is survived by his children: Scott (Tina) of Jefferson City, Mo., Stephanie (Carl) Benson of Byron, Sandra (Gary) Wee of Spring Valley, and Michael (Janice) Sellner of New Ulm; 14 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; sister, Judy (Chuck) Fearn of Minneapolis; sisters-in-law, Stella Sellner, Joanie Klein and Judy (Bob) Paulson, all of Sleepy Eye, Karen (John) Huettl of North Mankato, Linda Brennan of Bloomington. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife Marian, brothers: Alvin, Marvin, Jerome, Robert and John Jr.; sisters: Irene Seifert and Doreen LeGare.
Published in Sleepy Eye Herald Dispatch from Nov. 4 to Nov. 8, 2019
