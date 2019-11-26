Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sturm Funeral Homes - Springfield
407 North Jackson
Springfield, MN 56087
(507) 723-4298
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 29, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Sturm Funeral Homes - Springfield
407 North Jackson
Springfield, MN 56087
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:30 PM
Sturm Funeral Home
Comfrey, MN
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
2:00 PM
St. Paul's Catholic Church
Comfrey, MN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Roman Zwaschka
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Roman Zwaschka


1922 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Roman Zwaschka Obituary
Roman Zwaschka, 97, of Comfrey, passed away peacefully on Nov. 24, 2019, at St. John Lutheran Home in Springfield. Visitation will be on Friday, Nov. 29, from 4 to 7 p.m., and will continue on Saturday from 12 until 1:30 p.m., at Sturm Funeral Home in Comfrey. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Paul's Catholic Church, Comfrey, on Saturday, Nov. 30, at 2 p.m. The clergy will be Father Andy Michels. Interment will be at St. Paul Catholic Cemetery in Comfrey. Arrangements are with Sturm Funeral Home in Springfield. On line condolences may be left for the family at www.sturmfh.com. Memorials preferred to the donor's choice.
Roman was born Feb. 28, 1922 in Mulligan Township to Frank and Louisa Schroepfer. He attended District 76 Country School and St. Paul's Catholic School. Roman worked on the family farm until he was drafted in the army in 1942. Roman served in the 91st Infantry Division, 363rd Regiment of Rome- Arno, fighting in North Africa and Italy. He was awarded the Bronze Star and Purple Heart for his service. Roman was discharged in 1945. On April 29, 1946, Roman married Dolores (Suess). Together they had three daughters: Joanne, Judy and Janice. Dolores passed away Aug. 12, 1962. On Feb. 13, 1965, Roman married Elizabeth (Betty) Eischen and they had two sons: Dennis and James. Roman retired at the age of 75 from farming, yet continued living on the family farm until December of 2015 when he and Betty moved to Comfrey. Roman belonged to the South-Central Cattlemen's Association, Catholic United Financial, St Paul's Society, American Legion Post 244 and the Adrian township board. He enjoyed driving the township motor grader for years and volunteered whenever needed after retirement. Roman enjoyed dancing, playing cards, dice with friends and especially going to Army reunions all over the United States to catch up with friends from his time in the service. Roman was a proud Catholic, farmer, community member and WWII veteran. Roman deeply loved his country and the freedom he fought for, but most of all he was proud of his family telling us frequently "Freedom is not free".
Roman is survived by spouse, Betty; his children: Joanne (Glen) Junker, St. James, Judy Augustin, Comfrey, Janice Pederson, Richfield, Dennis (Susan), Bloomington, James (Tami), of North Mankato; grandchildren: Lana (Mike), Gina (Scott), Kurt (Jolee), Beth (Jake), Keith (Kathy), Wendy (Tom), Tom, Jonathan, Olivia, Alex and Isabel; fifteen great-grandchildren and six great-great-grandchildren; brother, Melvin, Old Main Village Mankato; sister-in-law, Agnes Zwaschka; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents: Frank and Louisa (Schroepfer); first spouse, Dolores (Suess); sister and brother in law, Lucille (Roman) Hoffmann, and brother, Harold.
Published in Sleepy Eye Herald Dispatch from Nov. 26 to Nov. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Roman's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -