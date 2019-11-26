|
|
Roman Zwaschka, 97, of Comfrey, passed away peacefully on Nov. 24, 2019, at St. John Lutheran Home in Springfield. Visitation will be on Friday, Nov. 29, from 4 to 7 p.m., and will continue on Saturday from 12 until 1:30 p.m., at Sturm Funeral Home in Comfrey. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Paul's Catholic Church, Comfrey, on Saturday, Nov. 30, at 2 p.m. The clergy will be Father Andy Michels. Interment will be at St. Paul Catholic Cemetery in Comfrey. Arrangements are with Sturm Funeral Home in Springfield. On line condolences may be left for the family at www.sturmfh.com. Memorials preferred to the donor's choice.
Roman was born Feb. 28, 1922 in Mulligan Township to Frank and Louisa Schroepfer. He attended District 76 Country School and St. Paul's Catholic School. Roman worked on the family farm until he was drafted in the army in 1942. Roman served in the 91st Infantry Division, 363rd Regiment of Rome- Arno, fighting in North Africa and Italy. He was awarded the Bronze Star and Purple Heart for his service. Roman was discharged in 1945. On April 29, 1946, Roman married Dolores (Suess). Together they had three daughters: Joanne, Judy and Janice. Dolores passed away Aug. 12, 1962. On Feb. 13, 1965, Roman married Elizabeth (Betty) Eischen and they had two sons: Dennis and James. Roman retired at the age of 75 from farming, yet continued living on the family farm until December of 2015 when he and Betty moved to Comfrey. Roman belonged to the South-Central Cattlemen's Association, Catholic United Financial, St Paul's Society, American Legion Post 244 and the Adrian township board. He enjoyed driving the township motor grader for years and volunteered whenever needed after retirement. Roman enjoyed dancing, playing cards, dice with friends and especially going to Army reunions all over the United States to catch up with friends from his time in the service. Roman was a proud Catholic, farmer, community member and WWII veteran. Roman deeply loved his country and the freedom he fought for, but most of all he was proud of his family telling us frequently "Freedom is not free".
Roman is survived by spouse, Betty; his children: Joanne (Glen) Junker, St. James, Judy Augustin, Comfrey, Janice Pederson, Richfield, Dennis (Susan), Bloomington, James (Tami), of North Mankato; grandchildren: Lana (Mike), Gina (Scott), Kurt (Jolee), Beth (Jake), Keith (Kathy), Wendy (Tom), Tom, Jonathan, Olivia, Alex and Isabel; fifteen great-grandchildren and six great-great-grandchildren; brother, Melvin, Old Main Village Mankato; sister-in-law, Agnes Zwaschka; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents: Frank and Louisa (Schroepfer); first spouse, Dolores (Suess); sister and brother in law, Lucille (Roman) Hoffmann, and brother, Harold.
Published in Sleepy Eye Herald Dispatch from Nov. 26 to Nov. 30, 2019