Ronald "Rocky" Current, 66, passed away Saturday, July 27, 2019 surrounded by his loving family at his home in rural New Ulm. Mass of Christian Burial will be 11 a.m. Friday, August 2, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Sleepy Eye. Burial will be held at 1:30 p.m. at the Current Cemetery in Sleepy Eye. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m., Thursday, August 1, at Minnesota Valley Funeral Home – NORTH CHAPEL in New Ulm. Visitation will continue from 10 to11 a.m., Friday at the church. To leave an online condolence for the family, or to sign the guestbook, please visit: www.mvfh.org.
Ronald "Rocky" Lynn Current was born Aug. 26, 1952 to Lyle and Angeline Current in Sleepy Eye. He graduated in 1970 from Sleepy Eye High School and went on to technical school. He began work as a Boiler Operator for the city of Sleepy Eye until 1998. Rocky then began working at Kraft as a Boiler Operator/Refrigeration Specialist until retiring in 2007. During his working career, Rocky also spent 25 years as a volunteer firefighter for Sleepy Eye until he retired in September of 2000. Rocky was then united in marriage to Ramona Klossner on Sept. 19, 2015. When he was not working, Rocky loved hunting, especially in the Black Hills or Wyoming. He also enjoyed airplanes, and baseball. Rocky's grandchildren were incredibly important to him. He made every effort to go to their baseball/softball games, play games of marbles, or spend time with them in any way he could. Rocky was a member of R.M.E.F. and the N.R.A. Many special memories were made going on a mule ride in the Grand Canyon, at the Buffalo Roundup in Custer with his family, and clearing away Boundary Waters canoe area after the storms in 1981. Rocky will be dearly missed by all who knew him. Blessed be his memory.
Rocky is survived by his wife, Ramona Current; daughter, Tammy (special friend, Chad Jones) Marquez of Lake Crystal; step-sons: Scott (Cathy) Stevens of St. Peter, Jason (Jamie) Stevens of Sleepy Eye, Joel (Jenny) Stevens of Sleepy Eye, Aaron Klossner of Lafayette; step-daughter, Kristine Whitney of New Ulm; 12 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren with one due in September; sisters: Donna Current of Phoenix, Ariz.; mother-in-law, Sylvia Reinhart; brother-in-law, Dan (Ardis) Reinhart, Harold Jr. (Deb) Reinhart, Bernie (Nancy) Reinhart, and Steven (Barb) Reinhart. He was preceded in death by his parents: Lyle and Angeline Current; four brothers: William, Gerald, Duane, and Dick Current; sister and brother-in-law: Bill and Anna Watkins; sister-in-law, Darleen Current; and two infant great-grandsons, Bane and Leonidas Marquez.
