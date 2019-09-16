|
|
Ronald E. Helget 73, of Sleepy Eye died on Sept.13, 2019, at Abbott Northwestern Hospital in Minneapolis. Visitation will be on Tuesday from 4 to 7 p.m., and will continue on Wednesday from 7:30 until 10 a.m., at Sturm Funeral Home, Sleepy Eye. Funeral Service will be held at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Sleepy Eye, on Wednesday, Sept. 18, at 10:30 a.m. The clergy will be Msgr. Eugene Lozinski. Interment will be at St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery in Sleepy Eye. Military Honors by the Sleepy Eye Honor Guard. The Family would prefer memorial donations in lieu of flowers. Arrangements are with Sturm Funeral Home in Sleepy Eye, MN. On line condolences may be left for the family at www.sturmfh.com.
Ronald Edwin Helget was born on Nov. 17, 1945 in Sleepy Eye, the son of Vernard and Delores (Schmid) Helget. He grew up on a farm northeast of Sleepy Eye and graduated from St. Mary's High School in 1963. After graduation he left for training in the National Guard. He married Gloria Windschitl on April 29, 1967 at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Sleepy Eye. After the National Guard training Ron worked at Sleepy Eye Grain and Feed, owned and operated Sleepy Eye Farm Supply and later worked for Mathiowetz Construction until he retired. In retirement he enjoyed helping his brother with farm work, coffee at Lowell's and Donny's, fishing at the lake up north and the yearly Canadian trip. He also enjoyed ice fishing and especially following his grandchildren's sporting events and activities. Ron enjoyed golfing and bowling for many years and on Sundays he enjoyed rooting for his favorite team, the Packers. He enjoyed coaching girl's softball, youth baseball and also playing for the Stark baseball team. Ron was a member of the Knights of Columbus, Sleepy Eye Golf Club, Eagles Club and other various clubs and organizations where he volunteered many hours of his time.
Survivors include, his wife, Gloria; sons: Joey (Sue), Jon (Sherri) and Bill (Jennifer); grandchildren: Jenny (Chris) Massmann, Katie (Tim) Decko, Carrie Nelson, Connor Stahl, Brandon Helget and special friend Hunter Ahlness, Gabriella Helget and Julia Helget; great-grandchildren: Libby, Alyssa and Sophie Massmann and Bradyn, Bentley, Daxton and Delaney Decko; siblings: Mary Ann Krebs, Linda (Scott) Peterson, Larry (Jenny) Helget, Lori (Tom) Deibele and Kathy (Craig) Larson; mother-in-law, Rosella Windschitl and many nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother-in-law. Richard Krebs; nephew, Jared Peterson and father-in-law Sylvester Windschitl.
Published in Sleepy Eye Herald Dispatch from Sept. 16 to Sept. 19, 2019