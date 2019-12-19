|
Ronald "Ron" Haas, 74, of rural Sleepy Eye, passed away peacefully on Dec. 17, 2019, at his home surrounded by family. Visitation will be on Thursday, Dec. 19, from 5 to 8 p.m., at Sturm Funeral Home, Sleepy Eye and will continue on Friday from 9:30 until 10:30 a.m., at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Sleepy Eye. There will be a Parish Prayer Service at the funeral home Thursday at 5 p.m. Funeral Mass will be held at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Sleepy Eye, on Friday, Dec. 20, at 10:30 a.m. The clergy will be Msgr. Eugene Lozinski. Interment will be at the St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery in Sleepy Eye. Arrangements are with the Sturm Funeral Home in Sleepy Eye. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.sturmfh.com.
Ron Thomas John Haas was born on Oct. 12 1945 to Janeva (Grabinger) and Robert Haas Sr. He grew up in Sleepy Eye, attending country school by Godahl in his younger years, graduating from Sleepy Eye St. Mary's in 1963. Upon graduation, Ron worked at the Holiday convenience store, managing it for many years. After the Holiday closed Ron worked various jobs before retiring in 1999. Ron loved the outdoors and enjoyed hunting, fishing, and gardening. He loved spending time with family and spent many summer vacations with his family in northern Minnesota fishing on Lake Hatti in Cass County. He enjoyed traveling in retirement, having taken an Alaskan cruise and spent time in Washington State with his youngest daughter. A short list of some of his other travels include the Black Hills of South Dakota, North Shore of Lake Superior, and family reunions in Iowa and other states. He was gifted with a strong baritone voice that he used in high school musicals and in the Cecilan Choir at St. Mary's in Sleepy Eye. He enjoyed good conversation, making lifelong friends with coworkers and customers from his many years at the Holiday Convenience Store. He endeared himself to others with his sharp wit and humor. This continued right up to the last days of his life adding levity amongst tears for the staff at New Ulm Hospital.
He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Lorraine (Jacobson) Haas; brothers: Curt Haas of Dolan Springs, Ariz., Keith Haas of New Ulm; children: Brian and Julie (Rademacher) Haas of Mankato, Brent and Sue (Haas) Becker of Fairfax, Craig and Amy (McDermott) Haas of Clive, Iowa, and Shelly Haas of Olympia, Wash.; nieces and nephews: Nicole Haas of Hugo, Aaron and Tracy ( Haas) Berg of Rochester, Krystal Haas of New Ulm; grandchildren Chris Haas of Mankato, Johanna Haas of St. Paul, Robert Haas of Mankato, Emily Haas of Mankato, Dale and Heather (Havemeier) Schwab of New Ulm, Brandon and Danielle (Skovbroten) Havemeier of Sleepy Eye, Courtney Haas of Clive Iowa, Evelyn Haas of Clive, Iowa; great grandchildren; Isaac Havemeier of Sleepy Eye, Ethan Havemeier of Sleepy Eye, Jameson Haas of Mankato, Dominic Peart of New Ulm, and Mia Peart of New Ulm. He was preceded in death by his mother, Janeva in 1985; father, Robert in 1994; brother, Robert Jr. In 2009; and nephew, Thor in 2004.
Published in Sleepy Eye Herald Dispatch from Dec. 19 to Dec. 21, 2019