Sturm Funeral Homes - Sleepy Eye
301 3rd Avenue S.W.
Sleepy Eye, MN 56085
(507) 794-5221
Ronnie Dietz Obituary
Ronnie Dietz was welcomed home in Heaven on March 17 2020 at the Sleepy Eye Care Center. A memorial service will be held later. Interment will be at Lake View Cemetery in Mahtomedi. Arrangements are with Sturm Funeral Home in Sleepy Eye.
Almost 92 years ago, Ronnie was born in Nebraska, growing up with 11 brothers and sisters on the farm. Ronnie and his wife Shirley raised sons Neal and Cory in suburban St. Paul. After Shirley passed away, Ronnie married Joan Pauluk a family friend, and they later moved to Sleepy Eye. Ronnie loved God and his family. Ronnie was a good man.
Ronnie is survived by Neal; Cory and their families; Joan, her children: Wayne, Neil and Lori and loved ones. A full obit will be published later as services are scheduled.
Published in Sleepy Eye Herald Dispatch from Mar. 30 to Apr. 5, 2020
