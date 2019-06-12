Home

Rose M Fromm Obituary
Rose M. Fromm, 76, of rural Sleepy Eye, died on June 10, 2019, at her home. Visitation will be on Sunday from 3 to 8 p.m., and Monday from 7:30 to 10 a.m., at Sturm Funeral Home, Sleepy Eye. There will be a Rosary at 3 p.m., and a Parish Prayer Service at 7:30 p.m., both Sunday at the funeral home. Funeral Mass will be held at the St. Mary's Catholic Church, Sleepy Eye, on Monday, June 17, at 10:30 a.m. The clergy will be Msgr. Eugene Lozinski & Msgr. John Richter. Interment will be at the St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery in Sleepy Eye. Reception will follow in the church social room. Arrangements are with the Sturm Funeral Home in Sleepy Eye. On line condolences may be left for the family at www.sturmfh.com. A complete notice will follow.
Published in Sleepy Eye Herald Dispatch from June 12 to June 16, 2019
