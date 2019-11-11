Home

Rosemary A Rathman, 80, of Comfrey, died on Nov. 10, 2019, at her home in rural Comfrey. Visitation will be on Friday, Nov.15, 2019, from 9 to 10:30 a.m., at St. Paul's Catholic Church in Comfrey. Service will be held at St. Paul's Catholic Church on Friday at 10:30 a.m. The clergy will be Msgr. Eugene Lozinski. Interment will be at St. Paul Catholic Cemetery in Comfrey. Arrangements are with Sturm Funeral Home. On line condolences may be left for the family at www.sturmfh.com.
Published in Sleepy Eye Herald Dispatch from Nov. 11 to Nov. 15, 2019
