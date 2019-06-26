Home

Sturm Funeral Homes - Sleepy Eye
301 3rd Avenue S.W.
Sleepy Eye, MN 56085
(507) 794-5221
Roxane Schaffer Obituary
Roxane Schaffer age 62, of Sleepy Eye, died on June 23, 2019, at her home in Sleepy Eye, MN. Visitation will be on Tuesday, July 2, 2019, from 11:00 am to 2:00 pm at the Sturm Funeral Home, Sleepy Eye Chapel. Service will be held at the Sturm Funeral Home in Sleepy Eye on Tuesday at 10:30 am. The clergy will be Pastor Nathan Luong. Arrangements are with the Sturm Funeral Home in Sleepy Eye, MN. On line condolences may be left for the family at www.sturmfh.com. A full obituary will follow soon.
Published in Sleepy Eye Herald Dispatch from June 26 to June 28, 2019
