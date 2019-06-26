|
Roxane Schaffer age 62, of Sleepy Eye, died on June 23, 2019, at her home in Sleepy Eye, MN. Visitation will be on Tuesday, July 2, 2019, from 11:00 am to 2:00 pm at the Sturm Funeral Home, Sleepy Eye Chapel. Service will be held at the Sturm Funeral Home in Sleepy Eye on Tuesday at 10:30 am. The clergy will be Pastor Nathan Luong. Arrangements are with the Sturm Funeral Home in Sleepy Eye, MN. On line condolences may be left for the family at www.sturmfh.com. A full obituary will follow soon.
Published in Sleepy Eye Herald Dispatch from June 26 to June 28, 2019
