Russell K. Paulson, 80, of New Ulm, died on Dec. 21, 2019, at Good Samaritan Center, Winthrop. Visitation will be on Friday, Dec. 27, from 9 to 11 a.m., at Oakwood United Methodist Church. Service will be held at Oakwood United Methodist Church, New Ulm, on Friday, Dec. 27, at 11 a.m. The clergy will be Pastor Gerhardt Miller. Interment will be at the Mt. Hope Cemetery, St. James in St. James. Arrangements are with the Sturm Funeral Home in Sleepy Eye. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.sturmfh.com.
Published in Sleepy Eye Herald Dispatch from Dec. 23 to Dec. 28, 2019
