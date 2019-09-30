Home

Minnesota Valley Fh & Crematory Services North Chapel
218 N Broadway
New Ulm, MN 56073
(507) 354-2312
Ruth Borth, 91, of Sleepy Eye died Monday, Sept. 30, 2019 at her home. Funeral service will be 2 p.m, Friday, Oct. 4 at Grace Lutheran Church in Sleepy Eye with Pastor Nathanael Mayhew officiating. Burial will follow in Home Cemetery. Visitation will be 5:30 to 7 p.m, Thursday and 1 to 2 p.m, Friday at Grace Lutheran Church in Sleepy Eye. The Minnesota Valley Funeral Home in New Ulm is handling the arrangements. A complete obituary will appear in a future edition. www.mvfh.org
Published in Sleepy Eye Herald Dispatch from Sept. 30 to Oct. 4, 2019
