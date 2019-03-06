|
Sandra Krienke, 68, of Etowah, N.C., took the hand of Jesus on Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019 at Pardee Hospital following an extended illness. A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 9 at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 50490 478th Street, Courtland, with visitation starting at 12 p.m.
Sandra was native of Courtland, she was the daughter of the late Leonhard and Ruth Brandes. Sandra graduated from Nicollet High School in 1968. She married Lee Krienke in 1972. They made their home in Sleepy Eye, for 28 years before moving to Hendersonville County, N.C., in 2003. Sandra was a hard worker. She was a homemaker and helped out on the farm shared with her husband. Sandra loved God, and she enjoyed singing with the worship team at church. She was a former President of the Christian Women's Club in Sleepy Eye. Sandra treasured her friends far above any materialistic possessions in life. She loved spending time with her family and cherished the moments shared with her husband. Her daughters and their families meant the absolute world to her.
She is survived by her loving husband of 46 years, Lee; daughters: Kimberlee Jost and her husband Bruce, of Hillsboro, Kan., and Erica Smith and her husband Jason, of Winthrop Harbor, IL; grandchildren: Ella and Talia Jost, and Owen and Maggie Smith; brother, Donald Brandes and his wife Judy; sisters-in-law, Joyce Brandes and JoAnn Brandes; brothers-in-law: Norman Krienke and his wife Shirley, Paul Krienke and his wife Mary, and Alan Krienke and his wife Pam; and numerous nieces and nephews. Sandra was preceded in death by her parents; her brothers: Merlin, Gerald, and Dean Brandes.
Published in Sleepy Eye Herald Dispatch from Mar. 6 to Mar. 8, 2019