Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sturm Funeral Homes - Sleepy Eye
301 3rd Avenue S.W.
Sleepy Eye, MN 56085
(507) 794-5221
Resources
More Obituaries for Sandra Seidl
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sandra Seidl

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sandra Seidl Obituary
Sandra Seidl 57, of New Ulm, died on Aug. 28, 2019, at the New Ulm Medical Center. Service was held at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Sleepy Eye on Saturday, Aug. 31. The clergy will be Msgr. Eugene Lozinski. Interment was at St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery in Sleepy Eye. Arrangements are with Sturm Funeral Home in Sleepy Eye. On line condolences may be left for the family at www.sturmfh.com.
Sandra Catherine Seidl was born on June 22, 1962 to Arthur and Rita Clara (Goblirsch) Seidl in Sleepy Eye. She attended St. Mary's Catholic School in Sleepy Eye graduating in 1980. Sandra worked for MRCI in New Ulm. She was very intelligent and was always happy. She kept close ties with her family. Sandra loved the Minnesota Twins and Bruce Springsteen.
Sandra is survived by her sisters: Patty (Ken Hinderman) Rademaker, Sleepy Eye, Marlene Seidl, Sleepy Eye, Joyce (Kevin) Bigalk, Austin, Jolene (Al) Craddock, Morgan, Elaine (Bob) Gajewski, Polaski, Wis., Rita (Dave) Gehrke, Kenyon, Carol (Steve) Bass, Dayton; brothers: Roger (Peggy), Sleepy Eye, Dan (Bonnie), Sleepy Eye, Stanley(Karen), Carthage, N.Y, Mark, Sleepy Eye, Art Jr. "Bud" (Kim, Special Friend), Elco-New Market; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and her friends and caregivers at her group home. She was preceded in death by her parents, Arthur and Rita Seidl and her sister, Lynnette.
Published in Sleepy Eye Herald Dispatch from Sept. 3 to Sept. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sandra's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now