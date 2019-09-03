|
Sandra Seidl 57, of New Ulm, died on Aug. 28, 2019, at the New Ulm Medical Center. Service was held at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Sleepy Eye on Saturday, Aug. 31. The clergy will be Msgr. Eugene Lozinski. Interment was at St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery in Sleepy Eye. Arrangements are with Sturm Funeral Home in Sleepy Eye. On line condolences may be left for the family at www.sturmfh.com.
Sandra Catherine Seidl was born on June 22, 1962 to Arthur and Rita Clara (Goblirsch) Seidl in Sleepy Eye. She attended St. Mary's Catholic School in Sleepy Eye graduating in 1980. Sandra worked for MRCI in New Ulm. She was very intelligent and was always happy. She kept close ties with her family. Sandra loved the Minnesota Twins and Bruce Springsteen.
Sandra is survived by her sisters: Patty (Ken Hinderman) Rademaker, Sleepy Eye, Marlene Seidl, Sleepy Eye, Joyce (Kevin) Bigalk, Austin, Jolene (Al) Craddock, Morgan, Elaine (Bob) Gajewski, Polaski, Wis., Rita (Dave) Gehrke, Kenyon, Carol (Steve) Bass, Dayton; brothers: Roger (Peggy), Sleepy Eye, Dan (Bonnie), Sleepy Eye, Stanley(Karen), Carthage, N.Y, Mark, Sleepy Eye, Art Jr. "Bud" (Kim, Special Friend), Elco-New Market; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and her friends and caregivers at her group home. She was preceded in death by her parents, Arthur and Rita Seidl and her sister, Lynnette.
Published in Sleepy Eye Herald Dispatch from Sept. 3 to Sept. 6, 2019