Shawn Douglas Jirak

Shawn Douglas Jirak Obituary
Shawn Douglas Jirak, 28, of Minneapolis, formerly of Sleepy Eye died on April 21, 2020, at his home. Private Funeral Service will be held at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Sleepy Eye, on Monday, April 27, 2020. Interment will be at Most Holy Redeemer/Calvary Cemetery in Montgomery. In Lieu of flowers the family would prefer memorials to St. Mary's School Tuition Assistance or Shelter Care for Kids, 3103 Columbus Ave. S. Minneapolis Arrangements are with Sturm Funeral Home in Sleepy Eye. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.sturmfh.comService can be watched at <https://www.facebook.com/stmarysleepyeye/live>
It is with heavy hearts that Sarah and Don Jirak share that their son, Shawn Douglas Jirak, age 28, has died. Shawn was a lover of animals, especially cats. He was a musician- singing and playing guitar were a great joy, as well as piano and Euphonium. He enjoyed exploring painting and crafts. He was blessed to have learned the culinary arts as a career. He was also an avid on-line gamer and had many friends from those competitions. He loved to laugh and lived his life bravely while battling trauma from his years in foster care prior to adoption and struggles with mental health and addiction. His creative outlets, friends, and family brought out Shawn's great smile and he would want all who knew him to recall a time of joy they shared with him.
Besides his parents: Don and Sarah, he is survived by his three children whom he adored: Landyn (Chelsea Heise), and Kadan and Luna (Alexis Fulkerson Grevenstuk). Shawn is also survived by his maternal grandparents: Audrey and Cletus Reed; many loving aunts, uncles, and cousins on both sides, as well as extended family of his children's mothers. He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents: Gladys and Milo Jirak,;his uncle, Nick Reed; and his birth mother, Tammy Stofferahn.
Published in Sleepy Eye Herald Dispatch from Apr. 25 to Apr. 28, 2020
