Sturm Funeral Homes - Sleepy Eye
301 3rd Avenue S.W.
Sleepy Eye, MN 56085
(507) 794-5221
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Divine Providence Community Chapel.
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
11:00 AM
Divine Providence Community Chapel
Stella Frances Sellner


1927 - 2020
Stella Frances Sellner Obituary
Stella Frances Sellner, 92, of Sleepy Eye, died on March 9, 2020, at Divine Providence Community Home in Sleepy Eye. Visitation will be on Thursday, March 12, from 10 to 11 a.m., at Divine Providence Community Chapel. Funeral Service will be held at Divine Providence Community Chapel, on Thursday, March 12, at 11 a.m. The clergy will be Msgr. John Richter. Interment will be at St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery in Sleepy Eye. In lieu of flowers please send donations to Divine Providence Community Home. Arrangements are with the Sturm Funeral Home in Sleepy Eye. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.sturmfh.com.
Stella Frances Sellner was born on Oct. 3, 1927 in Sleepy eye, the daughter of John and Veronica (Grabinger) Dietz. On July 25, 1951 Stella married Alvin Sellner and they moved to their home on Maple Street, Sleepy Eye where Stella lived for over 65 years. Stella enjoyed gardening, Sunday drives through the countryside with Alvin, fishing and latchhook and spending time with her dog, Bella. She worked in the laundry at Sleepy Eye Hospital for 45 plus years. Stella was a lifelong member of St. Mary's Catholic Church.
Stella is survived by her daughter, Kathy Varva and significant other, Bob Anderson of Mankato; sisters: Shirley Rasmussen of Hector and Marjorie Zieske of St. Peter; many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Alvin; sister, Lylla Lowinske; son-in-law, Dennis Varva and brothers-in-law: Cliff Rasmussen, Leonard Lowinske and Ben Zieske. Thank you to the staff of the Divine Providence Community Home for their tender loving care.
Published in Sleepy Eye Herald Dispatch from Mar. 10 to Mar. 14, 2020
