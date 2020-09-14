Sylvan A. Goblirsch age 84, of rural Comfrey, MN died on September 9, 2020, at New Ulm Medical Center. Visitation will be on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 from 9:30 am to at the St. Mary's Catholic Church. Funeral Service will be held at the St. Mary's Catholic Church, Sleepy Eye, on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at 10:30 am. COVID-19 rules and regulations will be followed. The clergy will be Fr. Mark Steffl Interment will be at the St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery in Sleepy Eye. Arrangements are with the Sturm Funeral Home in Sleepy Eye. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.sturmfh.com.
Sylvan Andrew Goblirsch was born on May 5, 1936 in Comfrey, MN to Albert & Elizabeth (Soukup) Goblirsch. He attended school at St. Mary's in Sleepy Eye. He farmed in rural Comfrey for many years. In his younger years Sylvan enjoyed playing baseball. Sylvan enjoyed square dancing and was a member of the Frontier Twirlers in Windom and the Lake Promenaders in Sherburn.
He is survived by sisters, Marian Treml, Angela Augustin, Beatrice Goblirsch, brother, Stan (Joyce) Goblirsch, special friend Mary Curry and many nieces, nephews and grand nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, brother, Clarence (Verna) Goblirsch and twin sisters, Janette Goblirsch and Jane Goblirsch and brothers-in-law, Ben Treml and Robert Augustin.