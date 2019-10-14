|
|
Theresa Ann Prekker, 89, of Willmar, died Friday, Oct.11 at Bethesda Grand in Willmar with her family by her side. Her funeral will be 10:30 a.m., Thursday, Oct. 17 at Calvary Lutheran Church in Willmar with burial in Clover Leaf Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m., Wednesday at Harvey Anderson Funeral Home in Willmar and continue one hour prior to the service at the church on Thursday. www.hafh.org
Theresa Ann (Drexler) Prekker was born April 17, 1930, to John and Otillia (Neid) Drexler. She was baptized and confirmed at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Sleepy Eye. She grew up in rural areas of Brown County near New Ulm including Sleepy Eye, Essig and Leavenworth. Terry attended District 21 country school and St. Mary's Catholic School. On May 25, 1948 she graduated from Sleepy Eye High School. Terry continued her education at Franklin Hospital Training School for Practical Nurses in Minneapolis including maternal child nursing at the Glenwood, hospital. She graduated Sept. 13, 1949 and became a LPN, caring for patients with polio. This was at Sheltering Arms Hospital in Minneapolis, an affiliate of Sister Kenny. Terry kept in touch for many years with former patients. On April 23, 1955, she was united in marriage to Robert Prekker at Immanuel Lutheran Church parsonage in Clara City. This marriage was blessed with four children: Michael Allen, Nancy Jo, Sue Ann and John. Terry was confirmed in the Lutheran faith and a longtime member at Immanuel Lutheran Church. They farmed for over 40 years on a dairy farm in Louriston Township, Chippewa County. In 1995 Terry was able to retire when they purchased their home in Willmar and they later joined Calvary Lutheran Church. In October 2017 Terry moved to Compassionate Cottage in Willmar. Cottage staff loved Terry's spunk and sense of humor. Terry's passion was being a homemaker and mother. She was actually voted "Best Homemaker" in high school. She enjoyed working in her flower and vegetable gardens and maintaining her lawn. She paid attention to detail and was very accomplished in cooking (homemade soups), baking (pies), canning, sewing, needlework, scrapbooking and crafting. Terry loved everything involved in making a house a home, including decorating for every holiday. Family was the most important thing to Terry and she remembered all birthdays (on the day) and treasured time spent with her grandchildren. She was supportive and involved in 4-H and all her children's and grandchildren's activities. Terry always put others before herself and did everything possible for her family. She kept a daily diary for years. Terry was a life member of the American Legion and Auxiliaries. Bob and Terry were always on the go and loved old-time music, dancing, playing cards with friends and many trips. They especially enjoyed their winters with friends in Arizona and Texas. A favorite love of Terry was her Haralson apple trees in Willmar. Picking apples with family, giving apples to friends and making as many apple crisps and pies as would fit in the freezer. Her granddaughters remember the special times with Grandma learning how to make a pie.
Terry is survived by her children and grandchildren: son, Michael Allen Prekker of Clara City, Holly and Jeremy Prekker of Longview Tex., Valerie (Eric) Sunder of Sauk Centre, Schaely Prekker and Tallie Prekker of Clara City; daughter, Nancy (Don) VanHauen of New London, Derek (Nicole) and Charley VanHauen of Willmar, Ross (Katie) Thomas and Lucas VanHauen of Victoria; daughter, Sue Ann Keller of New Ulm, Sara Keller of LaCrosse, Wis., David Keller of New Ulm; son, John (Norma Jo) Prekker of Danville, Va., Christian Prekker, Norma Elayna Prekker, Karina Prekker and Andrew Prekker of Va. Sister-in-law, Gladys "Susie" Drexler of Willmar; brother-in-law, Thomas Skeie of Arlington, Tex.; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Robert, on Nov.12, 2009; brothers and sisters and in-laws: Ann Marie (Ralph) Schmid, Thomas (Clarice) Drexler, Frances (Joe) Augustin, Richard (LaMay) Drexler, Carl Drexler, June (Lloyd) Lobitz and LeeAnn Skeie.
Published in Sleepy Eye Herald Dispatch from Oct. 14 to Oct. 17, 2019