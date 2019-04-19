|
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our father, Thomas "Tom" Michael Haas. Tom died on March 28, 2019. Please join us to celebrate his life at Camarillo Springs Golf Course on April 19 at 2 p.m.
Tom was born on Feb. 18 1934, to Frieda and Henry Haas in Sleepy Eye. After high school he joined the U.S. Army where he proudly served his country before completing his education at Minnesota State University, Mankato. In 1956, he married the love of his life, Darleen Goldschmidt, and in 1963 they moved to California to raise their three daughters. In California, Tom began a successful career as a teacher and administrator for the Hueneme School District, where he formed many lifelong friendships. Tom loved traveling with Darleen and friends, taking trips on his motorcycle with buddies, and listening to classical music. He was passionate about golf, and held dear the many years of comradery spent playing with the senior men's club at Camarillo Springs. We will greatly miss hearing his golf stories and seeing the spring in his step when he had a good round. In his later years, some of Tom's proudest moments were spending time with his grandchildren and supporting them in their various endeavors. We will remember Tom for his strong character and work ethic, quick witted humor, and vast knowledge of history. We will be forever grateful for the loving example he set as the patriarch of our family.
He is survived by his children: Diane Conner, Donna Daily, Susan Mier; son-in-law, Ralph Mier, whom he considered his own son; grandchildren: Samantha Mier, Jenna Davis (Andrew), Scott Downey, and Sara Downey. He also leaves behind his brother, Richard Haas; sister, Lanette Braun, and many nieces and nephews.
Published in Sleepy Eye Herald Dispatch from Apr. 19 to Apr. 22, 2019