Valentine Rathman died peacefully surrounded by his family on Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in Mankato, at the age of 98. Visitation will be on Thursday, Nov. 7, from 9 to 10:30 a.m., at St. Paul's Catholic Church in Comfrey. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Paul's Catholic Church in Comfrey on Thursday, Nov. 7, at 10:30 a.m. The clergy will be Msgr. Eugene Lozinski. Interment will be at St. Paul Catholic Cemetery in Comfrey. Arrangements are with Sturm Funeral Home in Comfrey. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.sturmfh.com.
Valentine George Rathman was born on Feb. 14, 1921 to Edwin and Amelia (Eckstein) Rathman in Comfrey. He served in the US Army from 1944-1946. He trained at Camp Roberts, Cailf., and saw combat service in the South Philippines and then was sent to Korea. After his return, he was united in marriage to Marian Helget on April 9, 1947, at St. Mary's Church in Sleepy Eye. He lived in the Comfrey area his whole life where he farmed. Valentine was a member of St. Paul's Catholic Church, Men's Society, and cemetery board. He also was a member of the American Legion. Valentine enjoyed playing cards, fishing, Sunday drives with Marian, and afternoon coffee with the guys. Valentine and Marian enjoyed family fishing trips to Breezy Point as well as traveling to Mexico and Hawaii.
He is survived by his wife, Marian; children: Jeanne (Steven) Reiner, Michael (MaryAnn) Rathman, RoseLynn (Charles) Wingert; grandchildren: Jerry (Amy) Reiner, Jeff (Teresa) Reiner, Amy Rathman, Chris Rathman (Stacy Orth), Kelli (Pat) Moes, and Derek (Ines) Wingert; 10 great grandchildren; sisters: Marian Frandrup and Dolores Dorland; sisters-in-law: Barbara Rathman and Marlene Rathman. Valentine was preceded in death by his parents; brothers: Wilfred and Robert; and sisters: Irene and Gladys.
