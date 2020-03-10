|
Vernon R. Schumacher, 84, of Sleepy Eye, died on Feb. 28, 2020, at Sleepy Eye Medical Center from complications of long term Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease. Visitation will be on Saturday, March 14, from 3 to 6 p.m., at Sturm Funeral Home, Sleepy Eye. Memorial Service will be held at Sturm Funeral Home, Sleepy Eye Chapel, on Saturday, March 14, at 6 p.m. The clergy will be Deacon Mark Kober. Interment will be at St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery in Sleepy Eye at a later date. Military Honors provided by Sleepy Eye Honor Guard. Arrangements are with Sturm Funeral Home in Sleepy Eye. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.sturmfh.com.
Vernon was born on July 18, 1935 in Leavenworth Township, to Joseph P. and Anna (Strassburg) Schumacher. He grew up on a farm in Leavenworth Township with his four siblings. He served in the US Army and was stationed in France during the late 1950s. When he returned from military duty he worked for Mathiowetz Construction Company for over 40 years. Vern married Judy K. Eckstein on Nov. 17, 1967 at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Sleepy Eye. The couple lived their whole lives in Sleepy Eye. He was a member of the St. Mary's Catholic Church and the American Legion. Vern will be remembered for his love of life, sense of humor, and his amazing gardens. He cherished the time he spent as an avid gardener tending to his many vegetable, and flower, gardens. He also enjoyed fishing, birding, baking, and volunteering for various organizations. Socializing was also one of Vern's greatest joys, he loved spending time with his family and friends.
Vern is survived by his four daughters: Pamela (Bret), Carmen (Larry), Lorie, Amy (Jim); his sister, Rosella Meyer of Bloomington; and his many wonderful grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, Judy; his daughter, Vicky; his granddaughter, Lorna; his parents: Joseph and Anna; and his siblings: Peter, Lorraine, and Thomas.
Published in Sleepy Eye Herald Dispatch from Mar. 10 to Mar. 15, 2020