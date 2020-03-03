Home

Vernon Schumacher Obituary
Vernon R. Schumacher, 84, of Sleepy Eye, died Feb. 28, 2020, at Sleepy Eye Medical Center. Visitation will be on Saturday, March 14, from 3 to 6 p.m., at Sturm Funeral Home, Sleepy Eye. Memorial Service will be held at Sturm Funeral Home, Sleepy Eye Chapel, on Saturday, March 14, at 6 p.m. The clergy will be Deacon Mark Kober. Interment will be at St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery in Sleepy Eye at a later date. Military Honors will be provided by the Sleepy Eye Honor Guard. Arrangements are with Sturm Funeral Home in Sleepy Eye. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.sturmfh.com. A complete obituary will follow next week.
Published in Sleepy Eye Herald Dispatch from Mar. 3 to Mar. 7, 2020
