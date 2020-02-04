|
|
Veronica E. Groebner, 99, of Sleepy Eye, died on Feb. 2, 2020, at Divine Providence Community Home in Sleepy Eye. Visitation will be on Wednesday from 4 to 7 p.m., and will continue on Thursday from 7:30 until 10 a.m., at Sturm Funeral Home, Sleepy Eye. Funeral Service will be held at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Sleepy Eye, on Thursday, Feb. 6, at 10:30 a.m. The clergy will be Msgr. John Richter. Interment will be at St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery in Sleepy Eye. Memorials are preferred to St. Mary's School or Divine Providence Community Home. Arrangements are with Sturm Funeral Home in Sleepy Eye. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.sturmfh.com.
Veronica Elizabeth Groebner was born on Dec. 16, 1920 on the family farm East of Sleepy Eye, the daughter of Anton and Amelia (Berg) Braulick. She married Valentine A. Groebner on Oct. 14, 1940 at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Sleepy Eye. The couple lived farmed near Sleepy Eye their entire lives. Veronica was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church where she was a member of CCW and the Christian Mothers. She enjoyed gardening, baking and canning.
Veronica is survived by her children: Verena (Bob) Nelson and Richard Groebner, all of Sleepy Eye; grandchildren: Bonnie (Tom) Guldan, Joey (Stacy) Nelson, Shari Pelzel, Shelly (Gary) Kosak, Kristi (Marv) Hose, Stacey (Jeff) Zarn; 13 great grandchildren; sisters: Agnes Gleisner and Delores (Dennis) Franta, all of New Ulm; brother, Roman (Phyllis) Braulick of Sleepy Eye and sisters-in-law: Lorraine Braulick and Adeline Braulick, both of Sleepy Eye. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband; Valentine; grandsons: David Nelson and Paul Groebner; sister, Florence (Lyle) Windschitl; brothers: Edwin Braulick, Harold (Margaret) Braulick, Alfred Braulick and brother-in-law, Robert Gleisner.
Published in Sleepy Eye Herald Dispatch from Feb. 4 to Feb. 7, 2020