Violet J. Krebs, 93, of Springfield, died on Feb. 21, 2020, at St. John Lutheran Home in Springfield. Visitation will be on Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, from 4 to 7 p.m., at the Chapel of the Good Shepherd, St. John Lutheran Home in Springfield and will continue on Tuesday from 9:30 until 10:30 a.m., at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Springfield. Service will be held at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Springfield on Tuesday at 10:30 a.m. The clergy will be Pastor Tricia Mattson and Chaplain Noel Wetter. Interment will be at St. Paul's Lutheran Cemetery in Springfield. Arrangements are with Sturm Funeral Home in Springfield. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.sturmfh.com.
Violet Josephine Krebs was born on Sept. 20, 1926, to Henry and Elsie (Trebesch) Rosenau in Redwood County. On Aug. 25, 1948, she was united in marriage to Donald Krebs at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Springfield. In 1949 the couple farmed in Burnstown Township, later farming near Evan for four years, and in 1964 they moved to Leavenworth Township and farmed there until moving into Springfield in 1990. Violet also worked as a waitress at the Orchid Inn and at Del Monte in Sleepy Eye. She was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church and volunteered at St. John Lutheran Home. Violet enjoyed vegetable gardening, baking, fishing, and playing cards.
Violet is survived by her children: Jerry (Karen) Krebs of St. James, Steven Krebs of Sleepy Eye, and Michael (Mary Beth) Krebs of Sleepy Eye; grandchildren: Shawn Krebs, Shannon Muscoplat, Chandra Grommersch, Josh Krebs, Juliann Krebs, Joseph Krebs, Kathy Krebs, Kristen Lendt, and Nicole Krebs; 17 great grandchildren; sisters: Verna Mude and Arlene Vogel both of Springfield; and sister-in-law, Gerti Rosenau of Springfield. Violet was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Donald in 2006; siblings: Emil (Florence) Rosenau, Wilbert (Doris) Rosenau, Leona (Orville) Wog, Art Rosenau, and Otto Rosenau; and brothers-in-law: Elvin Mude and Sylvester Vogel.
Published in Sleepy Eye Herald Dispatch from Feb. 24 to Feb. 28, 2020