Walter "Wally" Ernest Mohler, 89, of Cottage Grove, passed away on May 27, 2020 due to an overwhelming stroke. Graveside Service 11 a.m., Saturday, June 6, at Cottage Grove Cemetery with visitation beginning at 10:30 a.m.,at Cottage Grove Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to All Saints Lutheran Church.

Walter was born on Nov. 6, 1930 in New Ulm, to Ernest and Lydia (Schaub) Mohler. Most of his childhood was spent in Wabasso and Lamberton. He graduated from Lamberton High School. He started his career in the railroad industry, working for the Chicago and Northwestern Railroad at the age of 18 and continued for 42 years. Achieving the officer titles of Trainmaster and Traveling Engineer, overseeing the districts of Fort Dodge, Iowa and Des Moines, Iowa and ending his career in the Twin Cities. Wally married Oletta M. Stage on Aug. 23, 1958 and started their lives together in Sleepy Eye. All five of their children were born there. Together, Wally and Ole were an unstoppable team. From world-wide travel, volunteerism-both community and faith based, to being involved in teaching God's word and way of life, to their children, grandchildren, by their actions and words. He had a vast array of interests, the outdoor life was his happy place, whether he was camping, boating, fishing, hiking, biking or skiing. He enjoyed God's creation and the adventurers that it provided. Wally was a man of independence and determination yet humble and appreciative. There were no failures, only learning experiences. The only failure was in not trying. We, his family, are blessed that he has instilled in us, that character and outlook. The train has pulled away from the depot with the engineer, Wally, blowing the horn looking forward down the track. New adventures, places, and people to see. He leaves behind memories that will forever be around us, his love is with us and in that we will find out courage to continue, as taught with God's strength, until we meet again.

Walter E. Mohler is survived by his children: Terri (Dean) Heimerman, Cleveland, Vicki Hickle, Pensacola, FL, Jonathan (Amy) Mohler, St. Paul Park, Thomas (Deb) Mohler, Lino Lakes, Ronald (Deb) Mohler Colorado Springs, Colo.; 11 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law, Adeline (Stage) Schubbe of Springfield, and Audrey Stage of Shakopee. He is preceded in death by, his wife, Oletta (Stage) Mohler; brothers-in-law, Arnold and Gordon Stage and Elwin Schubbe; sister-in-law, Pat Stage; nephews, Gary and Arlen Stage.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store