Wayne Cyril Hillesheim, 76, of Sleepy Eye, died on June 28, 2019, at St. Mary's Hospital, Rochester. Visitation will be on Thursday, July 25, from 4 to 7 p.m., and will continue on Friday from 8 until 10 a.m., at Sturm Funeral Home, Sleepy Eye. Service will be held at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Sleepy Eye, on Friday, July 26, at 10:30 a.m. The clergy will be Father Andy Michels. Interment will be at Home Cemetery in Sleepy Eye. Military Honors by Sleepy Eye Honor Guard. Arrangements are with Sturm Funeral Home in Sleepy Eye. On line condolences may be left for the family at www.sturmfh.com.
Wayne Cryil Hillesheim was born on Oct. 3, 1942 in Sleepy Eye, to Clarence J. and Irene (Sherman) Hillesheim. He grew up in Sleepy Eye and graduated from St. Mary's High School. After graduation he entered the U.S. Navy and served for 20 years. Wayne attended vocational school for electrical training and appliance repair. He worked several jobs including doing electrical work at Trinidad Tobago and also worked for Frigidaire. He was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church and the VFW.
He is survived by his daughter, Michelle (Ray) Gill of Little Falls; granddaughter, Victoria Brown of Bemidji. Also survived by his siblings: Anthony Hillesheim of Sleepy Eye, Delbert (Carol) Hillesheim of Sleepy Eye, Madeline (Bobby) Trups of Leesville, La., Karen (Steve) Lindemann of Richmond, Clarice (Stan) Rosin of Nicollet, Kevin (Beverly) Hillesheim of St. Cloud, and Susan (Matt) Reichard of Mt. Horeb, Wis.; sister-in-law, PJ (Hillesheim) Heidleberg. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Peter.
