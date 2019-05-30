|
Wayne Huiras age 64, of rural Sleepy Eye, died on May 26, 2019, at Sleepy Eye Care Center. Private family services will be held at a later date. Arrangements are with Sturm Funeral Home in Sleepy Eye. On line condolences may be left for the family at www.sturmfh.com.
Wayne Huiras was born on Aug. 18, 1954 in Sleepy Eye, to Edwin Jr. and Doris (Schroepfer) Huiras. He married Julie Grausam on Nov. 5, 1976 in Sleepy Eye. He is survived by wife, Julie Huiras; son, Michael (Katie) Huiras and grandchildren, Madeline and Calvin.
Published in Sleepy Eye Herald Dispatch from May 30 to June 3, 2019
