William "Bill" Hansen, 62 of Rosemount, passed away on Dec.17, 2019. Memorial Service are on Sunday, Dec. 22, at 2:30 p.m., at White Funeral Home 14560 Pennock Avenue, Apple Valley, MN 55124. Memorial Visitation starting at 1 p.m. White Funeral Home 952-432-2001. Online Condolences at: www.whitefuneralhomes.com
Bill was a beloved husband, father, grandpa, brother and son. His passions were golf, camping, spending time with family, and watching Minnesota sports especially the Wild and Twins. He will be greatly missed.
Bill is survived by his loving wife, Debra Hansen; son, Joel (Ashley) Hansen; daughters: Jennifer (Kyle) Murphy and Jessica (Alex) Sigala; brother, Burton (Shelly) Hansen; sisters: Janet Petermann and Carol (Allen) Fischer; and grandchildren: Devon, Dylon, Logan, Kaylee, Liam, Garett and Jason.Preceded in death by his parents Herbert and Jeane Hansen and infant brother Tommy.
Published in Sleepy Eye Herald Dispatch from Dec. 20 to Dec. 22, 2019