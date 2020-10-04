William "Bill" Wintheiser age 84, of Sleepy Eye, MN died on September 30, 2020, at Sleepy Eye Medical Center. Visitation will be on Thursday, October 8, 2020 from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm at the St. Mary's Catholic Church in Sleepy Eye. Service will be held at the St. Mary's Catholic Church in Sleepy Eye on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12:00 pm. The clergy will be Father Mark Steffl. A private interment will be at the St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery in Sleepy Eye, Minnesota. Arrangements are with the Sturm Funeral Home in Sleepy Eye, MN. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.sturmfh.com.
William "Bill" Henry Wintheiser was born on October 31,1935 in Morgan, MN at home to Wenzel & Clara Josephine (Steffensmeier) Wintheiser. Bill received his primary education in Morgan at St. Michael's Grade School and graduated from Morgan High School in 1953. In July, following graduation, Bill went to Moler Barber College where he learned a trade that would shape his, and his family's life. He started barbering in April of 1954 with Floyd Gregg in Sleepy Eye and worked at the same location under the Stadick Rexall Drug Store until 1973. At that point he made a career change and started his own business, a milk vending route which he operated until 1984. A true family business, everyone was involved in all parts of the enterprise until he decided to sell his route and return back to barbering. Bill returned to the same location where he had spent his first 19 years barbering starting his own shop, Bill's Trim and Style in 1986. He worked as a barber for another 27 years. Bill also served his community in many different ways. He worked as a funeral director assistant at the Sturm Funeral Home is Sleepy Eye for many years. He was a member of the Sleepy Eye Ambulance Service for 25 years, retiring in 1997. A devout Catholic he was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Sleepy Eye, a 3rd and 4th degree Knight of the Knights of Columbus - serving as Grand Knight for 2 years - and was a member of the Caecilian Choir at St. Mary's. Bill was a charter member of the Sleepy Eye Jaycees, chaired the "Mustache Competition" for the Sleepy Eye Centennial, and helped found the Sleepy Eye Concertina Club. Bill enjoyed all music, favoring "Old Time.' He also cared for a large garden in his backyard and enjoyed woodworking, building rocking horses and wooden toys for his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Bill married Magdalen Neudecker on April 23, 1956 in Clements, MN and was a proud family man. He lived for his family, doing most everything in his life to both teach and guide them.
He is survived by Magdalen "Maggie" Wintheiser of Sleepy Eye, sons, Rick (Mafalda) Wintheiser of Vernon Hills, IL, Randy (ReNae) Wintheiser of Savage, MN, daughter, Brenda (Rick) Schumann of Mans?eld, TX, son-in-law, Philip (Carin) Eastman of Riegelsville, PA, 19 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, daughter Amy Eastman, Leo, Arthur, Ralph "Happy," Denis, and sister, Phyllis, as well as Norbert and Richard who both died as infants. In lieu of flowers, all donations will be given to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
