William Gentz
1930 - 2020
William Gentz, age 90 died on Monday, August 17, 2020 at Divine Providence Community Home in Sleepy Eye, MN. Private funeral services will be held on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at Sturm Funeral Home-Sleepy Eye Chapel. Interment with full military honors by the Sleepy Eye Honor Guard at the Home Cemetery, Sleepy Eye. The clergy will be Pastor Nathan Luong. Arrangements by Sturm Funeral Home-Sleepy Eye Chapel. Online condolences may be left at www.sturmfh.com

William "Bill" Gentz, was born on July 22, 1930 in Springfield, MN to William F. & Bertha (Krueger) Gentz. He attended school in Springfield and entered the U.S. Army. He worked for Fering Chevrolet, Pelzel Implement, the City of Sleepy Eye and the Sleepy Eye Bus Garage. Bill was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church, the Sleepy Eye American Legion and the Sleepy Eye Honor Guard.

Bill is survived by his wife, Kayla; seven daughters, Leona Steinhaus, Pattie (Scott) Ibberson, Debra K. Brandl, Michelle "Mickey" (David) Goblirsch, Laurie Bennett, Linda (Mike) Brandl, Lisa (Gene) Trottot; 17 grandchildren; 21 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; siblings, son-in-law, Daniel Steinhaus; grandson, Christopher Goblirsch; and granddaughter, Elizabeth Bennett. Memorial contributions may be given to the Sleepy Eye Honor Guard.

Published in Sleepy Eye Herald Dispatch from Sep. 1 to Sep. 8, 2020.
