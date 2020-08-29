Agnes Flanagan, matriarch of the California branch of the Flanagan family, joined her husband, Daniel J. Flanagan Jr., in Heaven on August 4th. They are interred together at Skylawn Memorial Park in San Mateo, CA.



Agnes was born in Ridgeway, PA, raised in Wesleyville, and completed nurses' training at St. Vincent's Hospital School of Nursing in Erie, PA, proudly serving her country in the United States Cadet Nurse Corps. She married Dan in 1948 and then moved with her new family to California in September of 1953. She was an active member of her community, original member of the Embroiderers Guild of San Mateo County, member of the Assistance League of San Mateo County since 1967, Past President of the Women's Guild of St. Timothy's Parish in San Mateo, regular parishioner of Our Lady of Angels in Burlingame, and an enthusiastic family historian, traveling with friends for annual genealogy research expeditions.



She is survived by her brother Daniel Briggs (Rose) as well as 3 children, 7 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren, and 2 great great grandchildren: Dan (Margie) Flanagan, Kathleen Benker, and Anne Flanagan-Pinkston (Bruce); Brian (Amy) Flanagan, Michael (Kelli) Flanagan, James (Michael) Flanagan-Gillaspie, Suzanne (Nathan) Mohr, Katie Pinkston, Erin Pinkston (Michael), and Sean Pinkston; Aaron (Kayla) and Tiana Mohr, Lane, Brenna, Ace, Brilyn, Jaron, Rilynn, and Henry Flanagan, and Noel and Matthew Gillaspie; William and Jameson Mohr.



Those named, as well as Agnes's many nieces and nephews, and her extended family, will forever cherish her adventurous spirit, her eye for fashion, and her artistic heart.



A celebration of Agnes's life (including her favorite: Wesleyville Specials) will be held when it is safe to get together. The family requests donations to Operation Smile or St. Vincent de Paul be made in Agnes's name.

