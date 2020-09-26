1/1
Albin Joseph Uhrich
1929 - 2020
Albin passed away peacefully on September 21, 2020 with his loving granddaughters by his side. He was born in San Francisco and went to the University of Santa Clara and received his Master's degree in Mechanical Engineering.

He married his wife Elizabeth on June 9th, 1951 and was married for 60 years until her passing. During their married life, they enjoyed traveling and card nights with their friends.

He loved to play golf and tennis with his friends and was an avid San Francisco 49er fan as well as watching baseball, basketball and golf. When he wasn't watching sports, he loved playing bingo with his friends at the San Carlos Senior Center.

He was a family man and terrific father, grandfather and newly great-grandfather. He is survived by his eldest son Thomas Uhrich, daughter Susan Carroll, his 6 grandchildren Susan Uhrich Banks, Erica Miller, Victor Carroll, Jacob Carroll, Kaitlyn Carroll, and McKenzie Carroll, his great grandson Bronx Banks and many lifelong friends.

Albin's life will be celebrated in an intimate church ceremony in San Carlos, California with his closest family and friends.

Published in The San Mateo Daily Journal on Sep. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Crippen & Flynn Carlmont Chapel (FD1825)
1111 Alameda de las Pulgas
Belmont, CA 94002
(650) 595-4103
