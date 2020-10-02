Ana-María Orive Zaugg, aged 99, passed away on September 14th, 2020. She died in Peninsula Hospital (Burlingame, CA) from complications of Covid19. She is survived by her sister (Lilly Orive de Pokorny), three daughters (Ana-María V.W. Zaugg, Alexandra Zaugg Swafford, Renée Zaugg Nottebohm), five grandchildren, and one great-grandson.



Ana-María was born in Antigua, Guatemala – and raised in both Guatemala City and the Orive coffee farm in Antigua. She received her degree from the Universidad de San Carlos (Guatemala) in chemical biology. Ana-María moved to the US in the late '40's when her sister attended Simmons College in Boston, and there she worked as a translator for Carter's Ink. She met John V.W. Zaugg while he was attending Harvard Law School; post-war, they married in San Francisco and lived in San Mateo, CA for the remainder of their marriage, raising their daughters in a wonderful closely-knit neighborhood. They traveled extensively, with summers largely spent on Chebeague Island, Maine.



Ana-María did a variety of school, hospital, and museum volunteer work, most notably as a bi-lingual docent for the De Young Museum (Asian art). A widow since 2004, she continued to live in their house, supported by family and loving Guatemalan caregivers, until her death. She will be remembered for her serene disposition, beauty, and love of nature in all forms. She will be laid to rest with her husband on Chebeague Island, with a memorial service being planned for Summer 2021.



Donations may be made to the Chebeague and Cumberland Land Trust or the Friends of the Ixchel Museum.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store