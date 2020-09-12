Mahar, Barbara died peacefully at home from Primary Lateral Sclerosis, PLS. She opened and owned for 25+ years the very successful Barbara & Company leading the fashion world in Denver, her home since the late 70's. Barbara loved everyone she met. She travelled extensively, even summiting Kilimanjaro for her 60th birthday. Barbara is survived by her sister Loretta Cacci and her brother Ken Mahar and his wife Jessica. Barbara loved her nieces Danee, Michelle and Marlayne and her nephews Mike, and Ken.



Barbara will be buried in Auburn with her mother and father. If you wish to make a donation in her memory, please consider Mile High Church, Lakewood, CO or Denver Hospice.



