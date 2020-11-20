Barto (Bart) Brooks Price, Jr. passed away at home in his sleep on November 15, 2020 in San Mateo, California at the age of 88.
Bart was born on July 19th, 1932 in Riverside, California. He is predeceased by his parents, Barto Brooks Price, Sr. and Marina Carlson (nee Malone).
Bart lived in the Bay Area (San Francisco, Burlingame and San Mateo) for the vast majority of his life. He is survived by his devoted and beautiful wife of 57 years, Ruth Elaine Price (nee Andersen). He is also survived by his brother, Alan Price; his son, Barto (Bart) Brooks Price, III and daughter-in-law, Donna Price; his daughters, Cyndi and Susan Price; his granddaughters Kim, Kristy and Kelly (affectionally known as the 3 Ks), and 6 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his best friend since the age of 12, Kenneth Foss, and his family; and Felicia Pankowski, a family friend for 8 decades.
Bart was an avid outdoorsman and Boy Scout. Since the beginning as a young Cub Scout in the 1930s, his love for the Scouts continued throughout his life with his last round table meeting in full uniform at the Pacific Skyline Council Boy Scouts of America offices in Foster City in the 2010s. His adventures included fishing, hunting, hiking, canoeing, backpacking and camping. He even survived being struck by the finger of a lightning bolt in the Sierra Nevadas that burned a hole in his straw hat; true story – Scouts honor. Bart was an Eagle Scout, the leader of numerous Eagle Scouts, and earned the distinguished honor of the Silver Beaver award for adults who dedicated much of their lives to volunteering with the Scouts. He led Troop 10 of Burlingame and was the Godfather of the Sierra Trek, a 16-day 100-mile trek of Scouts he created and led in the Sierra Nevadas for 25 years.
Bart was the consummate DIYer, even designing the new 2nd story of his family's home. He was a faithful 49ers fan and loved to barbeque. He was a chess master and a founding member of the Burlingame Chess Club. He was a proud American, installing flag poles with his Scouts on the parking meters along Burlingame Avenue. The memory of Neil Armstrong speaking to the Scouts from the moon was always a fond memory of his. So were Neil Diamond songs.
Always striving for the best, Bart was a top salesman for Fancy Foods and earned the Circle of Excellence award from the Board of Realtors for his professional accomplishments as a Realtor.
In leu of flowers or gifts, donations can be made to the Boy Scouts of America here: Give - Boy Scouts of America
.