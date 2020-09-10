Bernard J. Kirk passed away on Labor Day. Lifelong resident of San Mateo County, Bernard is son of Joseph J. Kirkovics of Aurora, Illinois, and Rita Steffen Kirkovics, of Chico, California who met at Old St. Mary's Catholic Church in San Francisco at the USO during World War II. He is a licensed professional Civil Engineer.



Raised during the 1950s, Bernie was a member of the first class to attend St. Bartholomews Elementary School from 1st to 8th grades. He excelled at sports and continued to play in local baseball leagues. After St. Joseph's High School in Mountain View, attended the University of Santa Clara. After earning a B.S. degree in Engineering, he studied Civil Engineering at Arizona State University.



Bernie worked in the Tonto National Forest in Arizona on fire prevention. He also travelled in Central America and Mexico. For many years Bernie was a resident of Woodlake Condominium community.



Bernard is survived by Katherine Toland, sister, Tim Toland, brother-in-law, nephews Brian Toland, Scott Toland and Caroline Park and great nephews Bennett Miles and Ellis Orion Toland.



A private Funeral Mass will be held outdoors at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, East Palo Alto. Celebrant is Rev. Lawrence Goode, pastor and maternal relative. Interment will be held at a later date.



In lieu of flowers, please donate to Youth Club at St. Francis of Assisi, 1425 Bay Road, East Palo Alto, CA 94303.



