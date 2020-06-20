Bettye Isaacs Roos passed away peacefully on June 9th in Palo Alto, with her loving husband of 70 years, Jacques, and son John, by her side. Born in 1928 in San Francisco to Sylvia Rosenbaum and Al Isaacs, Bettye attended Roosevelt Junior High and Lowell High School, where she met her husband Jacques and developed an unshakable bond that carried her through her entire life. Bettye and Jacques raised their three sons in San Francisco on 29th Avenue in Seacliff. After her boys were all school age, Bettye decided to go back to school because it had always bothered her that she had not pursued her college degree earlier.
She attended San Francisco State University while also working full-time at the University. She earned her BA in 1986 and then a Master's degree in Gerontology in 1995, with her family there to proudly see her graduate. From marching in the streets of San Francisco against the Vietnam War in the 1960s, to women's rights issues, to other issues of fairness and equality, Bettye instilled the liberal values that formed the moral backbone of her family. She loved Joe Biden and would have been going door-to-door (virtually) right now to do whatever she could to change the course of this country and history. Bettye was an avid volunteer for years at, and was honored by, the Jewish Coalition for Literacy. One student wrote in a letter of appreciation, "Thanks for everything you did for me. You turned dark into light." She did that for all the lives she touched.
Family was always first and foremost for Bettye. She was a proud member of the Rosenbaum family. She never missed a birthday or playing an April Fools' joke. She loved musicals and plays (particularly when she was with her grandchildren) and she often performed as part of a volunteer theatre group for underserved communities. Bettye loved her family trips to the Lair of the Bear, Lake Tahoe, cruises, Sun Valley and more.
Bettye is survived by her husband, Jacques, who was the rock of her life, and her sons Brad (Susan), John (Susie), Michael (Julianne), grandchildren Tyler (Maddie), Lauren (Brian), Greg, Alexandria, David and Nicole, great grandchildren Cora, James and Lily, her loving sister and best friend Lois Rhine (Julian), niece Victoria (whom she always considered the daughter she never had), nephews Andy (Jillian), Larry (Amanda) and Ron (Cynthia), cousins by the dozens (too many to mention) plus grand nephews and nieces.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to The ACLU Foundation: https://action.aclu.org/give/support-aclu-northern-california; Everytown For Gun Safety Support Fund: https://donate.everytown.org/donate/Support-Fund-Donate or any charity of your choosing.
Published in The San Mateo Daily Journal on Jun. 20, 2020.