Charles William "Chuck" Moseman
1938 - 2020
Charles "Chuck" William Moseman passed after a brief illness, on Saturday, September 5, 2020, at the age of 82 years.

Chuck will be lovingly remembered by his wife, Vera, and his children, Bill Moseman (Kathy), Pamela Equivel (Fernando), Michael Loskutoff, Sandy Loskutoff, and Carol McCullough (Patrick). Chuck will also be fondly remembered by his grandchildren, Charlie, Breanna (Tommy), Jacob, Delaney, Saxon, Kaeley and Angela, and by his sister, Evelyn Hannon.

A Graveside Service in memory of Chuck will be held on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at the Russian Sectarian Cemetery at Hickey and Longford Drive, Daly City. There will be no after the service gathering due to COVID-19 concerns.

An online obituary and guestbook is available at www.crosby-ngray.com.

Published in The San Mateo Daily Journal on Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
12
Service
01:00 - 01:45 PM
Russian Sectarian Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Crosby-N. Gray & Co. - FD-96
2 Park Road
Burlingame, CA 94010
650-342-6617
