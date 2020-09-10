Charles "Chuck" William Moseman passed after a brief illness, on Saturday, September 5, 2020, at the age of 82 years.
Chuck will be lovingly remembered by his wife, Vera, and his children, Bill Moseman (Kathy), Pamela Equivel (Fernando), Michael Loskutoff, Sandy Loskutoff, and Carol McCullough (Patrick). Chuck will also be fondly remembered by his grandchildren, Charlie, Breanna (Tommy), Jacob, Delaney, Saxon, Kaeley and Angela, and by his sister, Evelyn Hannon.
A Graveside Service in memory of Chuck will be held on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at the Russian Sectarian Cemetery at Hickey and Longford Drive, Daly City. There will be no after the service gathering due to COVID-19 concerns.
