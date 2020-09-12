1/1
Charmaine Hope
1953 - 2020
Charmaine Hope passed away on September 3, 2020 after a year-long battle with pancreatic cancer. She is survived by Lianne Hope (daughter), Alice Tsui (mother), Catherine Pang (sister), Tricia Pang (niece), Catherine Hope (sister-in-law), Sheila Hope (sister-in-law), Camille Silva-Netto (sister-in-law), Colin Flynn (partner), and Morgan Flynn (Colin's daughter).

For 14 cumulative years, she served as the Director of the Belmont Chamber of Commerce and Manager at the San Carlos Chamber of Commerce, where she worked with over 50 local businesses to ensure their success. She had a passion for community engagement and helped plan many events including the Belmont and San Carlos Art and Wine Festivals, and the San Carlos Farmers Market.

A memorial service will take place once it is safe to convene. In Charmaine's honor, please donate to the Community Foundation, which provides small grants to San Carlos businesses. https://cfsancarlos.org/in-memory-of/charmaine-hope
Condolences to the family may be offered online at crippenflynn.com.

Published in The San Mateo Daily Journal on Sep. 12, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

September 9, 2020
My deepest sympathy to the family of Charmaine Hope. Our Heavenly Father knows the void, death has caused. He will comfort and strengthen you as you mourn your loss.
N. Stewart
