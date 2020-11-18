1/
Daisy Costa Leininger
1941 - 2020
Our family sadly lost its pillar on November 14, 2020, when Daisy Costa Leininger passed away due to complications from cancer.

Daisy was born on July 31, 1941 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, to parents Ulysses and Martha Costa. She became a teacher to have a positive impact on children's lives. Later her goal was to become a college professor. She then moved to Pittsburgh, PA in 1978 with her children Carlos H. and Carla A. to pursue a master's degree at the University of Pittsburgh. For her PhD, she moved to the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. Her move to Illinois brought her more than a PhD. There she met her loving husband of 40 years, Bruce Leininger.

After retirement, Daisy would spend time with her three grandsons, Daniel, Eric, and Marcus. She recently had the best time attending Eric's wedding in Puerto Rico.

Daisy loved to travel and spent time between California, Florida, and Brazil.

She is also survived by her sister Juçara, several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Rest in peace!

Due to Covid-19, a private memorial service will be held at the Chapel of the Highlands, Millbrae.

Donations in Mrs. Leininger's memory may be made to Doctors Without Borders, https://www.doctorswithoutborders.org/donate or (212) 763-5779.

Published in The San Mateo Daily Journal on Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Chapel of the Highlands
194 Millwood Drive
Millbrae, CA 94030
(650) 588-5116
